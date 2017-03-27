FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange CEO says to consult market on weighted voting rights
March 27, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong Exchange CEO says to consult market on weighted voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange will consult with the market on whether or not to launch weighted voting rights, Charles Li, the CEO of the exchange said on Monday.

In January, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said the bourse is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow companies with different voting rights to go public in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.

Hong Kong, which was the world's biggest IPO venue last year, has been struggling to attract new companies, with the bulk of the those listing from property and financial sectors.

Li was speaking at the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Randy Fabi)

