HKEx raises convertible bond issue size to $500 mln to fund LME buy
September 25, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

HKEx raises convertible bond issue size to $500 mln to fund LME buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world’s No.2 exchange operator by market value, said on Tuesday it will increase the size of its convertible bond issue to $500 million to fund its purchase of the London Metal Exchange.

The news came a day after it said it would issue $400 million of convertible bonds to fund the acquisition.

The issue would represent 2.18 percent of the exchange’s enlarged share capital.

For statement, click here (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

