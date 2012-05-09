BASIS POINT-Deutsche, HSBC, UBS in $2 bln loan to HKEx for LME bid -sources

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters Basis Point) - Deutsche Bank AG , HSBC Holdings Plc and UBS AG are providing a US$2bn bridge loan to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd to help it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, according to sources.

The trio is close to providing an underwritten commitment to the stock exchange for its first-ever acquisition financing.

HKEx CEO Charles Li earlier this week said the Hong Kong bourse is confident it will win the bid for the world’s largest metals trading market.

The LME, which is owned by its members and has Europe’s last trading pit where orders are shouted out between traders, has invited binding bids from what is reported to be a shortlist including HKEx, CME Group Inc, NYSE Euronext and InterContinental Exchange Inc.

On Monday, HKEx announced a 7% drop in net profit for the quarter ended March 31. Net income fell to HK$1.15bn from HK$1.23bn a year earlier.