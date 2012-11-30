HKEx to sell $1 bln shares to fund LME purchase

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Friday it planned to sell up to HK$7.75 billion ($1 billion) worth of new shares, to raise capital to fund its takeover of the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Hong Kong Exchanges said in a statement that it will sell 65.705 million new shares at HK$118 each, representing a 5.45 percent discount to the previous close.

Hong Kong Exchanges is tapping equity markets after receiving approval on Thursday from Britain’s Financial Services Authority for the acquisition of LME. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)