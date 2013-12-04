FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKEx plans to list monthly, cash-settled LME-based contracts -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

HKEx plans to list monthly, cash-settled LME-based contracts -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which owns the LME, plans to list monthly, cash-settled products based on its suite of London Metal Exchange (LME) contracts in Hong Kong, CEO Charles Li told Reuters on Wednesday.

It also aims to work with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) to co-list the ShFE industrial metals contracts to encourage arbitrage opportunities and grow liquidity, Li told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.