HKEx plans to list monthly, cash-settled LME-based contracts -CEO

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which owns the LME, plans to list monthly, cash-settled products based on its suite of London Metal Exchange (LME) contracts in Hong Kong, CEO Charles Li told Reuters on Wednesday.

It also aims to work with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) to co-list the ShFE industrial metals contracts to encourage arbitrage opportunities and grow liquidity, Li told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)