HKEx commodity VP Bonnie Liu leaves bourse

MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bonnie Liu, a senior vice president at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , has left the company, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Liu, who was employed by the bourse’s mainland division but based in Hong Kong, had worked at the HKEx for two years after being hired as part of a push into commodities following its purchase of the London Metal Exchange in 2012.

A spokesman at the Hong Kong Exchange said it does not comment on employees’ status within the company.

Prior to HKEx, Liu worked as head of Macquarie’s China research in Hong Kong and Shanghai from 2005 to 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile.