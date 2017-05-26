HKEX's Li says bourse to launch consultation on 'new board' next month

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange will publish next month a consultation on launching a so-called 'third board' that could allow companies to list with dual class share structures, the bourse's chief executive said on Friday.

Speaking at a private equity event in Hong Kong, Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), said the bourse also planned to launch a private market for unlisted companies using distributed ledger technology blockchain.

He added the bourse was also exploring the use of blockchain for over-the-counter transactions and stock lending. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Himani Sarkar)