FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-HKEx expects more anonymous negative stock research
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 29, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-HKEx expects more anonymous negative stock research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Spells out full name of the event in paragraph 4, and clarifies quote not referring to a specific company)

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s equities market could see more short selling cases resulting from anonymous negative stock research as some investors pore over prospectuses of listing candidates in the city for information on potential accounting irregularities.

Since Hong Kong’s new regime for initial public offerings went into effect last year, investors now have much more time to analyse and find issues that could potentially affect stock prices, David Graham, chief regulatory officer and head of listing at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , said on Wednesday.

Researcher group Anonymous Analytics accused Tianhe Chemicals Group of overstating profits in its IPO prospectus ahead of its June listing, sending shares down 5 percent on Sept. 2 before trading was halted. Tianhe plunged a further 50 percent as trading resumed in early October.

“Clearly there are market manipulation issues around it,” Graham told the Thomson Reuters 5th Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit, speaking about the issue of short-selling reports generally. “There is a limit to what (the HKEx) can do and we are probably going to see more of this.” (Reporting by Michelle Price and Lisa Jucca; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.