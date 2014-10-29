REFILE-HKEx expects more anonymous negative stock research

(Spells out full name of the event in paragraph 4, and clarifies quote not referring to a specific company)

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s equities market could see more short selling cases resulting from anonymous negative stock research as some investors pore over prospectuses of listing candidates in the city for information on potential accounting irregularities.

Since Hong Kong’s new regime for initial public offerings went into effect last year, investors now have much more time to analyse and find issues that could potentially affect stock prices, David Graham, chief regulatory officer and head of listing at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , said on Wednesday.

Researcher group Anonymous Analytics accused Tianhe Chemicals Group of overstating profits in its IPO prospectus ahead of its June listing, sending shares down 5 percent on Sept. 2 before trading was halted. Tianhe plunged a further 50 percent as trading resumed in early October.

"Clearly there are market manipulation issues around it," Graham told the Thomson Reuters 5th Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit, speaking about the issue of short-selling reports generally. "There is a limit to what (the HKEx) can do and we are probably going to see more of this."