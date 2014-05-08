FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange reports 2 pct rise in Q1 profit
May 8, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange reports 2 pct rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world’s sixth-largest exchange operator by market value, posted an 2 percent rise in net profit on Thursday, helped by a rise in new listings.

HKEx posted first-quarter net profit of HK$1.18 billion ($152.22 million), up from HK$1.16 billion a year ago.

The number of new listings in HKEx doubled to 20 in the January-March quarter, raising HK$112.4 billion, while average daily turnover of equity products fell 5 percent to HK$55.1 billion.

$1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
