Hong Kong Exchange reports 34 pct rise in Q1 profit
May 13, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange reports 34 pct rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) reported an expected 34 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as increased trading volumes from the stock connect programme with Shanghai boosted revenues.

HKEx posted net profit of HK$1.58 billion ($203.79 million), up from HK$1.18 billion a year ago and in line with analysts’ expectations according to Thomson Reuters data.

HKEx’s shares have risen 65 percent so far this year, as the trading link with Shanghai recovered from a sluggish start.

The promise of a link with Shenzhen’s stock exchange, slated for later this year, has further boosted HKEx’s prospects.

$1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
