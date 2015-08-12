HKEx Q2 net profit rises 112 percent, just misses estimates

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) on Wednesday said net profit rose 112 percent in the second quarter, slightly under analyst estimates, as increased trading volume pushed up fees charged for buying and selling shares and other securities.

Profit was HK$2.52 billion ($324.95 million) in April-June, according to a Reuters calculation based on a statement from HKEx. That compared with an average analyst estimate of HK$2.86 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Christopher Cushing)