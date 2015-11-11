FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stock exchange Q3 profit jumps on higher trading volumes
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stock exchange Q3 profit jumps on higher trading volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit surged 80 percent, boosted by higher trading volumes as jitters over the health of China’s economy stoked volatility in shares on the city’s bourse.

HKEx’s net profit climbed to HK$2.3 billion ($297 million) in July-September, compared with HK$1.28 billion in the same period a year ago. That was well above analysts’ estimates of HK$1.89 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

“Growth in trading and clearing income came from a significant increase in market activity on the cash and derivatives markets in Hong Kong,” the world’s biggest listed stock exchange said in a statement. HKEx said the group also booked a one-off gain from disposal of a leasehold property during the quarter.

HKEx’s own shares have risen 24 percent so far this year, compared with a 4 percent decline in the main Hong Kong benchmark. The promise of a link with Shenzhen’s stock exchange, expected in coming months, has further boosted HKEx’s share price in recent weeks. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.