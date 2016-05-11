FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEX quarterly profit falls 9 percent on lower trading volume
May 11, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

HKEX quarterly profit falls 9 percent on lower trading volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said quarterly profit fell 9 percent due to a decline in trading volume, in a sign that subdued global markets and depressed commodities prices are having an impact on the city’s bourse.

The operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reported net profit of HK$1.43 billion ($184 million) for January-March. That compared with the HK$1.40 billion average of 20 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Average daily turnover on the exchange fell 23 percent from a year earlier to HK$50.7 billion, as fear over China’s economic outlook and unfavourable global macro-economic indicators led to “subdued market conditions, both locally and globally,” HKEX said in a statement.

Depressed commodities prices globally resulted in a 9 percent on-quarter decline in the trading of metals contracts on the London Metal Exchange, HKEX’s British subsidiary.

HKEx’s share price has fallen nearly 7 percent so far this year, versus a 9 percent decline in the benchmark index. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
