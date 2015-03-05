HKEx annual profit up 14 pct as expected on disappointing stock connect boost

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator reported on Wednesday a 14 percent increase in annual profit as expected, with disappointing trading on the stock connect with Shanghai launched in November capping profit growth from the program.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, as it is formally known, reported a net profit for 2014 of HK$5.17 billion ($666.64 million), in line with analysts’ expectations according to Thomson Reuters data.

HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has banked on the stock connect program, which allows investors in mainland China to buy Hong Kong shares and vice versa, to boost falling trading volumes in the financial hub.

Daily trading volumes via the scheme, however, have remained lacklustre, due mainly to regulatory and technical hurdles that make the scheme unappealing to many institutional investors.

The exchange’s shares have risen 3 percent this year, underperforming the city’s benchmark Hang Seng index. ($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)