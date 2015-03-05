UPDATE 2-HKEx pins growth hopes on China trading link, to add new products

* 2014 net profit of HK$5.17 billion

* Net profit in line with expectations

* Muted stock connect trading capped growth (Adds CEO comments, new products for the stock connect program)

By Lawrence White

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator is betting that rising volumes from the trading link with China and the addition of new products such as equity derivatives and commodities to it will boost revenues despite the scheme’s subdued start.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), as it is formally known, has banked on the stock connect program, which allows investors in mainland China to buy Hong Kong shares and vice versa, to boost trading volumes in the financial hub.

But the bourse said on Thursday the trading link with Shanghai that launched on Nov. 17 contributed just HK$68 million ($8.8 million) to revenue in 2014, underscoring how disappointing trading on the program has capped profit growth.

Daily trading volumes via the scheme have been lacklustre mainly due to regulatory and technical hurdles that make the scheme unappealing to many institutional investors.

As investors become more familiar with the scheme and as the hurdles are overcome, trading volumes will pick up steadily in the quarters ahead, analysts said. The trading link has started 2015 better.

HKEx CEO Charles Li told a media briefing the scheme will get a further boost when equity derivatives and commodities are added to the program in the second half of 2015. Trading of international equities, fixed income and currency products would be added later, he said.

The new products should help smoothen revenue flow for HKEx which has for years depended on large stock offerings from mainland Chinese companies for growth.

“We are faced with huge challenges. In the last 20 years we didn’t have to do too much,” said Li, referring to the steady flow of China IPOs until 2010.

HKEx saw 122 initial public offerings in 2014 compared with 110 in the previous year. The IPOs raised 38 percent more in 2014 at HK$232 billion, ranking second in the world by funds raised last year, the bourse said in a filing.

Total funds raised including secondary offerings hit HK$942 billion, a record for the exchange.

HKEx shares fell 0.8 percent on Thursday, amid a 1.1 percent drop in the broader stock market. Some analysts say expectations that stock connect would boost trading are already priced into HKEx’s shares.

“We believe Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is overvalued. Shanghai Hong Kong Stock Connect is off to a slow start and contribution to earnings is low,” analysts from Morningstar wrote in a note published ahead of HKEx’s earnings. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in BENGALURU; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)