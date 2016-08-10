FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEX Q2 net profit slides 38 pct on lower trading
August 10, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

HKEX Q2 net profit slides 38 pct on lower trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd HKEX said second-quarter net profit slumped 38 percent as falling trading volumes pushed down fees for buying and selling shares and commodities contracts.

The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange reported a net profit of HK$1.56 billion ($201.14 million) for April-June, according to a Reuters calculation based on a statement from HKEX. One analyst had forecast a profit of HK$1.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
