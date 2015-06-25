UPDATE 2-Hong Kong watchdog rejects move to change rule that saw loss of Alibaba IPO

* HKEx seeking change to rule that cost it Alibaba IPO

By Michelle Price and Lawrence White

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator has rejected draft proposals by the city’s stock exchange to change listing rules that saw the bourse lose Alibaba Group Holding’s record $25 billion initial public offering to New York last year.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Thursday its board had unanimously concluded it did not support the draft proposal to introduce so-called weighted voting rights for primary listings put forward last week by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx).

The unusually forthright statement has publicly exposed a row between the institutions over the future of Hong Kong’s stock market, at a time when the city’s corporate governance standards are in the international spotlight following a new trading link with China.

HKEx is proposing to change the listing rule that gives shareholders in a company voting rights proportionate to their holdings -- a move that would likely open it up to more listings but also potentially erode the rights of minority shareholders.

A source familiar with the SFC’s thinking said it decided to make the statement after reviewing the HKEx’s proposal at its regular meeting this week, adding the watchdog felt it was in the public interest to make its position on the subject clear to reduce market uncertainty.

HKEx’s draft proposals offered a number of safeguards to prevent abuse of its proposed dual-class shares, but the SFC questioned the adequacy of those safeguards in its statement.

The source familiar with the SFC’s thinking said the board still had an open mind on whether weighted voting rights could apply to secondary listings in Hong Kong, but that the HKEx’s proposal on this issue was not fully developed.

The issue of weighted voting rights came to the fore in 2014 after the HKEx lost out on the Alibaba IPO because it would not allow the company to adopt an unusual shareholding structure.

The HKEx’s proposal to change its listing rules has proved highly divisive. Among the institutional investors who opposed the move were BlackRock , Fidelity and State Street , while Norges Bank and CICC Hong Kong Asset Management were supportive of the proposal, HKEx said last week.

The HKEx replied to the SFC’s statement, saying the regulator’s comments would have a material impact on the final shape of its proposals.

“A public argument between the SFC and the HKEx over a regulatory issue is a very rare occurrence and from a political perspective it may not be ideal,” said Gerard Fehrenbach, acting secretary general, Asian Corporate Governance Association, in Hong Kong.

The public spat between the two bodies with oversight of Hong Kong’s markets highlights their differing roles. HKEx, as a listed company, has an obligation to its shareholders to increase profits by trying to get more companies to float in Hong Kong.

The SFC, on the other hand, is tasked with protecting investors and opposes rule changes that could see some investors have lesser voting power than others.

But the fact that the two authorities could discuss the issue in public was good for Hong Kong’s corporate governance, Fehrenbach said.

He added: “The SFC has to maintain a delicate balance: on the one hand it has to ensure investor protection and confidence, especially following Stock Connect (the link with China) and recent trials and tribulations around potential market manipulation, but on the other hand it has to credibly show the market that it is not averse to market developments.” (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)