HKEx chairman confirms Shenzhen connect to be launched in 2015

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) Chairman Chow Chung Kong confirmed on Monday that a trading link connecting Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges will be launched later this year.

Chow was speaking to reporters at a function to mark HKEx’s 15 anniversary of its listing.

At the same event, HKEx CEO Charles Li said preparations for the so-called Shenzhen Connect were going according to plan. Both executives did not specify a start date.

Late last year, Hong Kong and Shanghai launched a landmark trading scheme, which allowed foreign investors direct access to mainland listed stocks. (Reporting By Viola Zhou and Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)