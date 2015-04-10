FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO Li says to increase stock connect quota
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO Li says to increase stock connect quota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) expects it will “substantially increase” quotas for the stock connect program between Hong Kong and Shanghai, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Friday.

The exchange could boost the current quotas, which cap how much mainland investors can buy Hong Kong stocks and vice versa under the trading link, by more than 20 or 30 percent, Li said at a media briefing in Hong Kong.

Li did not give a precise date for when the quotas would be raised.

Chinese investors for the first time on Wednesday used the entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) daily quota for buying Hong Kong stocks, boosting turnover under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect to a record.

Reporting By Michelle Chen, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.