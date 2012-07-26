FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Exchange Fund H1 investment income falls 18 pct -HKMA
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

HK Exchange Fund H1 investment income falls 18 pct -HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Investment income of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, used to back the Hong Kong dollar, fell 18 percent to HK$38.1 billion ($4.9 billion) in the first half from a year earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.

“In the second half of 2012, the global economy and financial markets will still be facing downside risks brought about by possible continued deterioration of the European sovereign debt crisis,” said Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, the city’s de facto central bank.

He also warned there would be great risks in the investment environment of global financial markets in the second half of the year.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and asses. ($1 = 7.7582 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
