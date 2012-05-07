HKEx Q1 net slips 7 pct on fall in mkt turnover

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world’s second-biggest bourse operator with a market value of close to $17 billion, reported a 7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as a decline in daily turnover hit revenue.

Net income fell to HK$ 1.15 billion ($148.16 million) from HK$1.23 billion a year earlier, the exchange said in a statement on Monday. The result was higher t h an a HK$1.12 billion average estimate from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Turnover in shares traded on the exchange fell in January-March to HK$63 billion from HK$75.3 billion a year earlier.

HKEx, in which the government has a near 6 percent stake, also suffered a decline in daily trading of derivatives contracts and stock options, DBS analyst Alexander Lee said in a research note ahead of the earnings release.

Shares in HKEx have dropped more than 18 percent in the past 11 weeks since it was named in media reports as among potential bidders for the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world’s biggest market for trading metals such as copper and aluminium. Binding bids for the LME are due later on Monday.

On Monday, HKEx shares ended down 1.9 percent, touching the lowest in four months, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 2.6 percent in a broader selloff triggered by election results in France and Greece that sowed fresh doubt about the euro zone’s ability to tackle its debt crisis. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris Lewis)