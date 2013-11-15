FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income at HK49 bln - HKMA
November 15, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income at HK49 bln - HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$49 billion ($6.32 billion) investment gain in the third quarter of 2013, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure compared with a HK$42.4 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier, and an investment loss of HK$23.2 billion in the second quarter.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by James Pomfret and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)

