Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income at HK$41.2 bln- HKMA
November 19, 2012 / 3:51 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income at HK$41.2 bln- HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment income of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, was HK$41.2 billion ($5.3 billion) for the third quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with a net investment loss of HK$41.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Investment income for the first nine months stood at HK$80.1 billion.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

