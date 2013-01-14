FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange Fund 2012 investment income HK$108.6 bln -HKMA
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund 2012 investment income HK$108.6 bln -HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$108.6 billion ($14.01 billion) investment income for the full year in 2012, the second highest on record, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The full-year investment return was 8 percent, it said.

That compared with a 1.1 percent return or HK$27.1 billion investment gain in 2011.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

