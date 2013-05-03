FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q1 investment income at HK$17.1 bln
May 3, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q1 investment income at HK$17.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$17.1 billion ($2.20 billion) investment income gain for the first quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure compared with a HK$44.5 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the contral of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7596 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

