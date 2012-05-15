FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA says China interbank bond mkt investment quota at 30 bln yuan
May 15, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

HKMA says China interbank bond mkt investment quota at 30 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said on Tuesday that it has received approval from the People’s Bank of China to double the quota for investing in China’s interbank bond market to 30 billion yuan ($4.75 billion), the latest sign that the central government is loosening capital controls.

“The internationalistaion of remnimbi involves linking the onshore and offshore renminbi markets through three bridges, namely trade settlement, direct investment and portfolio investment,” said Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan.

$1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis

