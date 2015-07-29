Hong Kong Exchange Fund H1 investment income at HK$20.4 bln - HKMA

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$20.4 billion ($2.63 billion) in the first half of 2015, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a HK$56.4 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

For a copy of the press release, please click: bit.ly/1MtBa4q