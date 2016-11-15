Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income at HK$42.5 bln-HKMA

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$42.5 billion ($5.5 billion) for the third quarter of 2016, contributed mainly by equities, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with a HK$63.8 billion investment loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Exchange Fund recorded an adjusted investment income of HK$18.9 billion in the second quarter and HK$25.4 billion for the first quarter, HKMA said.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)