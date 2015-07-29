FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Exchange Fund H1 investment income down by two-thirds
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Exchange Fund H1 investment income down by two-thirds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fund’s H1 investment gain HK$20.4 bln vs HK$56.4 bln yr ago

* HKMA warns of challenging investment environment in H2 (Adds details from statement)

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - The investment income of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the territory’s currency, fell by two-thirds in the first half of 2015 to HK$20.4 billion ($2.63 billion) due to financial market volatility, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said.

HKMA, which is the key manager of fund, also forecast on Wednesday a tough investment environment ahead.

“The global macroeconomic environment and financial markets will remain highly uncertain in the second half of the year, clouding the investment outlook,” Norman Chan, the chief executive of the HKMA, said in a statement.

”As the start of the U.S. interest rate normalisation draws closer, the timing and trajectory of the U.S. rate hikes will have strong bearing on global financial markets.

“The aftermath of the Greek debt crisis, the development of the mainland equity markets and other uncertainties will likely bring continuing volatilities to the financial markets, and the investment environment will be more challenging,” Chan added.

The Exchange Fund’s first-half investment income was down by two-thirds compared to the HK$56.4 billion gain for the same period a year earlier.

The fund recorded investment income of HK$12.1 billion in the second quarter after first-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$8.3 billion, the HKMA said in a note.

The fund is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

For a copy of the press release, please click: bit.ly/1MtBa4q

$1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.