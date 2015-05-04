Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q1 investment income at HK$6.6 bln - HKMA

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$6.6 billion ($851.5 million) in the first quarter of 2015, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with a HK$13.1 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier, and an adjusted HK$6.1 billion investment income in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)