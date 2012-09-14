FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA tells banks to toughen lending requirements for home mortgages
September 14, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

HKMA tells banks to toughen lending requirements for home mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday that it has ordered banks to toughen lending requirements for borrowers who have more than one mortgage on residential property, in a bid to prevent the city from being flooded with “hot money” after the United States announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to spur growth.

Hong Kong’s de facto central bank also said it had restricted the maximum length for home mortgages to 30 years. Some banks had been offering mortgages of up to 40 years. (Reporting By Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

