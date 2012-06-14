FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA to allow banks to borrow yuan term funds from swap line
June 14, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

HKMA to allow banks to borrow yuan term funds from swap line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday it would allow banks to borrow yuan term funds from a swap line against collateral, in a move that would markedly increase the source of yuan funds for cash-strapped local banks.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters earlier that Hong Kong was set to announce measures to boost liquidity in the offshore yuan market, after renminbi deposits at the city’s banks fell for five months in a row.

Reporting By Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill

