Fowler's third-period goal lifts Ducks over Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Cam Fowler scored on a power play in the third period to break a tie and the Anaheim Ducks held on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night.

The go-ahead goal came soon after Toronto had tied the score at 2 on a goal by Nazem Kadri.

Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie also scored for Anaheim (17-11-5).

Auston Matthews had the other goal for Toronto (12-12-7).

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots in the Toronto goal. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 33 saves.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Ducks 11-8 in a scoreless first period.

Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa left the ice under his own power and went to the dressing room after being hit in the face with a deflected puck and falling to the ice at 2:44 of the second period.

The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the second period when Matthews scored his 15th goal of the season. He used his stick to redirect a shot by Nikita Zaitsev.

Getzlaf scored his fourth goal of the season on a power play at 18:01 of the second period when his shot from the left point was deflected off two Maple Leafs defensemen before going into the net. Zaitsev was serving a roughing penalty.

The Ducks outshot the Maple Leafs 9-5 in the second period.

The game marked the return to Toronto for Ducks coach Randy Carlyle, who coached the Maple Leafs for 188 games until he was let go in January 2015.

Anaheim took a 2-1 lead at 1:21 of the third period on Ritchie’s eighth goal of the season on a pass from behind the net by Ondrej Kase, who created the chance after the Maple Leafs turned the puck over in their own end.

The Maple Leafs tied the score at 2 at 11:42 of the third period on the 11th goal of the season by Kadri on a deflection of a shot by Matt Hunwick.

Fowler blasted home his ninth goal of the season off the faceoff on a power play to put Anaheim ahead 3-2 at 13:08 of the third period, three seconds after Toronto's Zach Hyman was penalized for roughing.

Anaheim's Andrew Cogliano played in his 737th straight game, tied for the fifth longest streak in NHL history.

NOTES: Toronto recalled C Frederik Gauthier from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday and placed D Martin Marincin (lower-body injury) on injured reserve. Gauthier, 21, has one goal and three assists in 16 games with the Marlies. ... Maple Leafs LW Josh Leivo and Gauthier made their NHL season debuts Monday with C Tyler Bozak (lower-body injury) and RW Ben Smith (upper-body injury) out. ... Toronto G Frederik Andersen was 77-26-12 in 125 regular-season games with the Ducks before being traded to the Maple Leafs on June 20. ... Former Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier did not start against his former team Monday and is expected to play in his hometown against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday in the fifth game of a six-game trip. ... The Maple Leafs ended a five-game homestand Monday and will open a four-game trip Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.