sdinhl-Holland gets revenge as Coyotes edge Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Peter Holland scored the only goal of the shootout and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

Holland, traded away by the Maple Leafs last Friday, was the final shooter and made no mistake.

It was the second consecutive game that the Maple Leafs went to overtime. They lost 3-2 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Jordan Martinook and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Arizona, which has won two straight.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto (11-11-7), which has one win in its last seven games.

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in the Toronto goal.

Arizona netminder Mike Smith stopped 44 shots.

With the score tied at 2 entering the third period, it marked the first time this season that the Maple Leafs were even after two periods.

Matthews took a double-minor for high-sticking at 2:45 of the third period and the Maple Leafs killed off the penalties.

Andersen made a glove save at 15:39 when Arizona's Shane Doan was allowed to break in alone on the goal.

Both teams had chances in overtime with Matthews having three close calls.

As time expired in overtime, Arizona's Radim Vrbata hit the post from close range.

Matthews scored his 14th goal of the season with a shot from above the right faceoff circle on a power play at 19:52 of the first period. Arizona's Michael Stone was penalized for holding at 19:17.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Coyotes 21-7 in the first period.

The Coyotes tied the game when Martinook scored his sixth goal of the season on a rebound at 1:10 of the second period.

Arizona soon went ahead, taking advantage of a five-on-three power play. Ekman-Larsson scored his sixth goal of the season on a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle at 3:24. The goal came after Toronto's Ben Smith took a hooking penalty at 2:09 and Zach Hyman went off for cross-checking at 2:42.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 2-2 at 13:56 of the second when Marner was put in the clear by a pass from Roman Polak. Marner beat Smith on a shot from the right faceoff circle for his eighth goal of the season,

Toronto had a five-on-three power play late in the second period, but the Coyotes killed off both penalties.

The Maple Leafs had a 29-15 advantage in shots after two periods.

NOTES: Coyotes C Peter Holland started the season with the Maple Leafs and had one assist in eight games before being traded Friday to Arizona for a conditional draft pick. He had two assists in his first game with the Coyotes on Tuesday, a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. ... Toronto rookie C Auston Matthews, the first player taken in this year's draft, was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., and grew up rooting for the Coyotes. This was the first time he played against them. ... The teams will meet again Dec. 23 at Gila River Arena. ... The Maple Leafs play the fourth of five home games in a row on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... The Coyotes complete a four-game road trip Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.