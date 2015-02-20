Preview: Avalanche at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their season-high eight-game homestand when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Chicago has earned at least one point in each of the first five contests of the lengthy stretch at United Center, going 2-0-3 - with one of the victories coming in a shootout. The Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 decision to Detroit in the bonus format on Wednesday but picked up a point thanks to Kris Versteeg’s tying goal with 1:23 remaining in the third period.

Colorado is coming off a homestand on which it finished 2-2-0 after suffering a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday. Captain Gabriel Landeskog gave his team the lead just over three minutes into the contest, but the Avalanche were unable to get anything else past Jonathan Quick despite registering 43 shots. The road team has won each of the first three contests of the five-game season series, with Chicago capturing two meetings at Pepsi Center and Colorado posting a shutout victory in the Windy City on Jan. 6.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (24-23-11): Landeskog’s tally against the Kings extended his goal-scoring streak to a career high-tying four games, which matches defenseman Erik Johnson for the longest run by a member of the Avalanche this season. Ryan O‘Reilly went 20-6 on draws in Wednesday’s contest, setting a new career high for faceoff wins. He became the first Colorado player to reach the 20-win mark on faceoffs since Matt Duchene notched 24 on March 27, 2013 at Calgary.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (35-18-5): Brandon Saad registered a goal against Detroit to extend his point streak to four games. The 22-year-old left wing has collected two tallies and three assists during his run. Marian Hossa has recorded a point in five of his last six contests following a five-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks enter Friday with a seven-game overall point streak (4-0-3).

2. Colorado G Semyon Varlamov is expected to make his 15th consecutive start Friday.

3. Chicago RW Patrick Kane is tied with Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom for the league lead with 63 points.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Avalanche 2