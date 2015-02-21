Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 1: Captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Tyson Barrie scored power-play goals 24 seconds apart in the third period as visiting Colorado halted Chicago’s seven-game point streak.

Landeskog snapped a tie - and extended his goal-scoring streak to a career-high five games - by converting Ryan O‘Reilly’s pass from the doorstep during a 5-on-3 advantage with 8:55 remaining and Barrie completed his first two-goal performance of the season with a shot from the blue line to make it 3-1. Defenseman Brad Stuart scored a fluke goal, Landeskog and Barrie each added an assist and Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves in his 15th consecutive start.

Kris Versteeg netted the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who fell to 2-1-3 on their season-high eight-game homestand. Corey Crawford turned aside 26 shots in defeat.

Colorado grabbed the lead with 7:08 remaining in the first period thanks to an errant pass by Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook. Barrie intercepted the attempt just inside the blue line and skated to the top of the slot before ripping a shot past Crawford high on the stick side.

Chicago pulled even just over nine minutes into the second. Blue-liner Michal Rozsival’s shot from the point sailed wide and Brad Richards chased down the puck behind the net before dishing it to Versteeg, who knocked it past Varlamov from the left side of the crease.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stuart capped the scoring with 5:47 left in the third period. The blue-liner flipped the puck on net from center ice and it glided under the blade of Crawford’s stick as he attempted to stop it. ... Chicago RW Patrick Kane saw his point drought reach a season-high three games. ... The road team has won each of the first four meetings in the five-game season series, which concludes on April 11 in Colorado. ... Television personality Jerry Springer participated in the traditional Shoot the Puck competition during the second intermission, missing all three of his attempts.