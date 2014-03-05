Avalanche score first, hit 40 wins

CHICAGO -- Somehow, the Chicago Blackhawks must have failed to get the memo: Never, ever let the Colorado Avalanche score the first goal.

When Colorado center Maxime Talbot opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season at 2:49 of the second period, the stage was set as the Avalanche went on to a 4-2 win Tuesday night at United Center.

The Avalanche are now 31-1-3 in games in which they’ve scored first.

Talbot, center Ryan O‘Reilly (team-leading 24th goal), defenseman Tyson Barrie (ninth) and Paul Stastny (20th) propelled Colorado to its 40th win of the season -- the fastest (62 games) the Avalanche have reached that number.

”It was an important game,“ Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. ”Our objective at the start of the season was to surprise the world of hockey, and I guess we’re making it even more interesting.

“The players deserve a lot of credit for the effort. Every day we’re jumping on the ice with intensity and working hard. I‘m just proud of our group. Simple as that.”

Even though the Blackhawks outshot the Avalanche 38-21, Colorado shook off a sluggish first period to come out firing in the second period, keeping Chicago on its heels for much of the final two periods.

Barrie’s power-play goal at 12:50 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie and was followed by Stastny’s insurance goal in the final minute to seal the win.

“It’s a tough loss for us,” Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford said. “I thought we played well. We had some chances. Just one of those games that slipped away from us.”

Colorado (40-17-5) is 13-5-0 in its last 18 games and 17-6-1 in its last 24.

Coming off an impressive 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at Soldier Field in the final Stadium Series game of the season, Chicago (36-13-14) had a completely different outcome in its first game at its United Center home in nearly five weeks.

“We know that we’d love to move ahead and finish first in our division, so let’s know we have to be better and more consistent in stretches and games,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “For the most part, we did the right things tonight. We should’ve taken advantage of it.”

Chicago used a pressing defense to keep the Avalanche as far away from Crawford as possible during the first period, and the strategy worked as Colorado managed just three shots. Chicago had 11.

Colorado looked like an entirely different team in the second period, playing a much stronger and attacking style on offense.

After Talbot’s goal set the tone, Chicago finally found an opening and tied the score at 16:52 of the second period on right winger Ben Smith’s eighth goal of the season.

The Blackhawks were without right winger Marian Hossa, who will be sidelined two to three weeks with an upper-body injury suffered Saturday against the Penguins.

Colorado regained the lead early in the third period on O‘Reilly’s goal at 1:23, but Chicago came back to tie it at 7:17 on the power play with captain Jonathan Toews’ 22nd goal of the season.

Toews has been on a hot streak, having scored three goals and an assist in the two games.

Barrie’s tiebreaking goal came on the power play at 12:50 of the final period, putting the Avalanche ahead 3-2 and setting the stage for Stastny’s clinching tally at 19:27.

Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (31-11-5) posted his 31st win of the season.

“We know that they’re obviously the team to beat and how skilled and fast they are,” Barrie said of the Blackhawks. “We prepare ourselves well and you can’t say enough about Varly. Every time we play them, he’s outstanding.”

Colorado is assured of winning the season series, now 3-1-0 with one game remaining next week in Denver. The Avalanche are 49-50-9-7 against the Blackhawks.

Coming to an end was Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon’s 11-game point streak (five goals, 11 assists), which was tied for the second longest of any NHL rookie in the past 15 seasons. The NHL record is 20 games by Paul Stastny in 2006-07.

Had MacKinnon scored Tuesday, he would have tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for the longest point streak by an 18-year-old. Gretzky went 12 straight games with a point from Dec. 9, 1979, to Jan. 5, 1980. MacKinnon led all NHL rookies in points (49), goals (22), assists (27), power-play goals (8), game-winning goals (5-tied) and shots (180) coming into the game.

Colorado has scored 23 goals in its last five games, an average of more than four per game.

NOTES: After drawing a franchise-record 62,921 fans at Soldier Field for Saturday’s Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Blackhawks were back to their normal sellout crowd of 21,361 at United Center. ... Tuesday was the second of 10 home games this month for the Blackhawks. ... Chicago hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. The Avalanche play the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday before heading home. ... The Blackhawks signed LW Brandon Bollig to a three-year contract extension on Monday and then added two more players Tuesday. They acquired defensemen David Rundblad and Mathieu Brisebois from the Phoenix Coyotes in exchange for a second-round pick in this year’s draft. Rundblad was due to join the Blackhawks on Wednesday and Brisebois will report to AHL Rockford.