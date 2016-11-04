Hossa, Crawford lead Blackhawks past Avs

CHICAGO -- Corey Crawford can't necessarily explain what has gone so right for him of late or if he has played better, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie certainly won't complain about the results.

Crawford registered his second shutout in the past five days and the 21st of his career with a season-high 38 saves while Marian Hossa scored a pair of goals as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.

The win was the fourth straight for the Blackhawks (7-3-1), who sent Colorado (4-5) to its fourth loss in its last five games. Artemi Panarin capped win with a goal with just seven minutes remaining after taking a crossing pass from Patrick Kane.

Crawford withstood a late flurry of shots late in the second period when the Avalanche -- who outshot Chicago 38-21 -- blitzed Crawford with one scoring chance after another only to be turned away.

"I was just trying to track the puck, but our (defensemen) are doing a good job of being on the side of the net and stuff, taking away options at the side there," Crawford said. "I've just got to try and find the puck from the blue line and our guys are doing a great job with that on rebounds."

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Blackhawks

No matter what Colorado threw at him, Crawford turned denied every chance, cushioned by the lead that Hossa helped create with his two goals. Hossa, who has four goals in his last four games, put the game out of reach with his second goal 55 seconds into the third period. Hossa worked into the clear and fired a shot over the shoulder of Semyon Varlamov.

"Sometimes when the pucks go early for you, you're more relaxed," Hossa said. "All of a sudden, you don't force things. I think right now that's what happening."

The Blackhawks, who finished the win 3-for-3 on penalty-killing opportunities to run their streak to 12 straight, overcame a sluggish start to take a 2-0 lead after the first period. Chicago was forced to kill off a pair of penalties earlier in the first period and was out-shot 11-2 by the Avalanche over the first 14 minutes.

But after Crawford withstood Colorado's early offensive rush, the Blackhawks responded with a pair of goals in 38 seconds.

Jonathan Toews poked in rebound of a Duncan Keith shot from the blue line. Hossa followed with a breakaway goal after he took a pass off the boards from Panarin and broke away, fought off a defender, and fired a shot past Varlamov.

Despite the high number of chances they produced, the Avalanche never found a way to finish, thanks largely in part to Crawford's play.

"There's really no moral victories -- they capitalized on all of their opportunities and played better than us," Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson said. "They deserved to win -- they're a great team for a reason. Their best players made us pay."

Crawford's second-period play proved to be a pivotal stretch.

Crawford stonewalled Matt Duchene, who surged toward the net on a 1-on-1. The Avalanche followed with three more point blank chances, one of which defenseman Brent Seabrook broke up with sliding save before Crawford made one final sprawling on Mikko Rantanen.

"He's been outstanding," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "Again tonight, (our) first period comparable to the last few first periods we've seen, where he's kept us in the game and we've had opportunistic scoring and put ourselves in a good spot. But single-handedly there, he made some big, big saves."

Crawford's solid play allowed the Blackhawks offense to produce with the two goals in less than 40 seconds. And once that took place, the Blackhawks found a way to keep rolling despite not playing their best hockey.

"We're winning -- we're doing lots of good things," Hossa said. "Obviously there's a few things we can still do better. But obviously we're slowly finding chemistry for our team and we find a way to win hockey games. That's the most important."

NOTES: Avalanche D Fedor Tyutin returned to the Colorado lineup Thursday night after missing the past four games with a groin injury. ... D Eric Gelinas and LW Cody McLeod were healthy scratches for the Avalanche. McLeod has only appeared in three of Colorado's eight games this year, a decision that coach Jared Bednar said recently is difficult because of McLeod's work ethic. ... Blackhawks C Andrew Desjardins is still slated to return on Sunday against the Dallas Stars, coach Joel Quenneville said at Thursday morning's skate. Desjardins has not played this season due to a lower body injury, but has returned to skating with the team. ... D Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body injury) was scratched along with D Michal Rozsival, and C Vinnie Hinostroza.