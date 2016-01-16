Preview: Avalanche at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost yet another player to injury but there is help on the horizon with former Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky poised to return for Saturday’s matchup against the visiting Colorado Avalanche. Bobrovsky, who has been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a groin injury, is expected to serve as a backup Saturday.

Columbus ended a season-opening eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 loss at Colorado on Oct. 24 as Boone Jenner scored a pair of goals. Jenner also tallied in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Toronto, only the sixth win by the Blue Jackets in 21 games (6-11-4). The Avalanche capped an eight-game homestand (4-3-1) with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey behind backup netminder Calvin Pickard’s first career shutout. “We needed a good game, and that’s what we got,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy told the team’s official website after his team halted a two-game skid. “Our guys were sharp.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-20-3): Matt Duchene surpassed his goal total from last season with his 22nd tally in the victory against the Devils, giving him six goals and 10 points in his last nine games. Roy credited young defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Chris Bigras, both recalled from from San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, with providing a spark against New Jersey. Another blue-liner, Tyson Barrie, continued his recent hot streak with a short-handed tally Thursday to give him four goals in his last six games.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (16-25-4): Bobrovsky’s return was dimmed by the news of an upper-body injury sustained by defenseman David Savard, who is facing a lengthy stint on injured reserve. ”That’s not a day-to-day thing. That’s going to be a little bit of time,“ Columbus coach John Tortorella said. ”I’m not going to tell you what the injury is but it’s going to be a little bit of time. That’s probably weeks, I’ll give you that.” Defenseman Seth Jones, acquired from Nashville last week, logged a season-high 24:52 of ice time Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is 6-4-1 with three shutouts in 11 starts versus Columbus, but he has permitted 14 goals in his last four starts.

2. Blue Jackets F Brandon Saad has scored 11 of his 16 goals in 20 home games.

3. Duchene has five goals and 15 points in 19 games against the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Blue Jackets 2