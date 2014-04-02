Avalanche 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT): Gabriel Landeskog scored his second goal of the game and 26th of the season at 4:27 of overtime as visiting Colorado erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period by scoring three goals that deflected off Columbus players.

Brad Malone also scored for the Avalanche, who moved three points ahead of Chicago for second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves, including a point-blank stop on Blake Comeau with 38 seconds left in regulation.

Cam Atkinson registered his 20th goal and Comeau also scored for the Blue Jackets, who lead Toronto by one point for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 stops in the matchup with fellow Russian goaltender Semyon Varlamov, with whom he split time during the Olympics.

Malone’s centering pass from below the goal line in the corner caromed off Nick Foligno and past Bobrovsky with 10:14 remaining. Nathan MacKinnon centered a pass to Landeskog, whose shot bounced off Dalton Prout and past Bobrovsky with 4:57 left, and Landeskog’s power-play goal in overtime was redirected by Jack Johnson.

Brandon Dubinsky collected Nate Guenin’s turnover behind the net and fed Atkinson, who beat Varlamov from the slot at 10:52 of the second period. Columbus took a 2-0 lead 5:07 later when Foligno finished a quick-developing 2-on-0 by feeding an open Comeau on the doorstep after Guenin couldn’t control the puck inside his blue line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Avalanche C Matt Duchene (team-high 70 points) missed his first game with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup four weeks. ... The Blue Jackets outhit the Avalanche 52-31, and had 27 in the first period - the most by a team in a period this season - with Dubinsky and Foligno recording five of their game-high seven in the opening frame. ... Landeskog has five goals and seven points in his last four games.