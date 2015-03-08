Avalanche 4, Blue Jackets 0: Semyon Varlamov made 44 saves to record his 18th career shutout while Jarome Iginla and captain Gabriel Landeskog each scored for the second straight game as visiting Colorado blanked Columbus.

Alex Tanguay collected a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who skated to their seventh win in 10 contests and improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine visits to Ohio. Matt Duchene also tallied and defenseman Tyson Barrie notched three assists for the third time this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves in relief of Curtis McElhinney, who yielded three goals on 12 shots in the first period to fall to 0-5-1 in his last six starts. Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno each registered five shots for the Blue Jackets, who tumbled to their eighth loss in nine games (1-7-1).

Colorado jumped out of the blocks in a hurry, taking advantage of a 5-on-3 power play as Iginla converted a one-timer from above the left faceoff circle 2:24 into the contest before Landeskog scored from the doorstep 87 seconds later. A giveaway by veteran Scott Hartnell at the blue line allowed Duchene to skate in and beat McElhinney between the pads at 9:53 of the first period to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead.

Tanguay patiently assessed his options before beating Bobrovsky under his left arm midway into the third to cap the scoring. The offense was more than enough for Varlamov, who secured his fifth shutout of the season while making his 21st consecutive start.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iginla’s team-leading 21st goal gave him 1,211 career points, moving past Bobby Clarke for sole possession of 43rd place all-time. ... Columbus’ Todd Richards was participating in his 400th game as an NHL coach. ... Blue Jackets LW Rene Bourque had four shots after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League earlier on Saturday while Colorado C Freddie Hamilton won 7-of-13 faceoffs after being promoted from Lake Erie. ... Referee Chris Rooney suffered a knee injury after he was hit by the puck early in the second period. He did not return to the contest.