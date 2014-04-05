Preview: Avalanche at Blues

After setting the franchise record for victories, the St. Louis Blues look to wrap up the Central Division title when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis skated to a 2-1 triumph over Buffalo on Thursday for its 52nd victory, surpassing the total of the 1999-2000 team. That contingent won the Presidents’ Trophy, a feat the current club would like to duplicate as its stands even in points with Boston with a game in hand.

Colorado, which resides seven points behind the Blues, attempts to match a season high when it vies for its sixth consecutive victory on Saturday. The Avalanche showed resolve on Thursday as defenseman Tyson Barrie scored the game-tying goal late in the third period before netting the lone shootout tally in a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Colorado saw its lead over third-place Chicago shrink to one point after the Blackhawks posted a 4-3 victory over Columbus on Friday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (49-21-6): While St. Louis set a franchise record for wins, Colorado can match the 2000-01 club with an even 50 should it emerge victorious on Saturday. Semyon Varlamov has played an integral role in the Avalanche’s ascent and can tie coach Patrick Roy’s franchise single-season record by securing his 40th win. The Russian netminder made 29 saves against the Rangers and stopped all three attempts in the shootout but has taken the loss in each of the previous three meetings with St. Louis this season.

ABOUT THE BLUES (52-17-7): After sitting out on Thursday with a lower-body injury, defenseman Barret Jackman is expected to return to the lineup versus the Avalanche. Coach Ken Hitchcock did not have news as positive in regard to Alex Steen, who will be a spectator on both Saturday and Sunday due to an upper-body injury. Although Ryan Miller has struggled versus Colorado (1-3-3, 3.21 goals-against average), he will get the nod on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog saw his four-game point streak come to a halt on Thursday, ending the stretch with five goals and two assists.

2. St. Louis captain David Backes has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last two contests following a four-game point streak. Backes has scored three goals in as many meetings with the Avalanche this season.

3. Roy considers LW Cody McLeod day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Blues 2