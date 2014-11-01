Preview: Avalanche at Blues

The St. Louis Blues attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. St. Louis has rebounded nicely from a two-game skid during which it scored just once, posting one-goal victories over Chicago and Dallas - the latter in overtime - before avenging a shutout loss in Anaheim by blanking the Ducks at home on Thursday. Alex Steen and Ryan Reaves tallied while Jake Allen turned aside 24 shots en route to his second career shutout.

Colorado posted a shutout of its own Thursday, blanking the New York Islanders 5-0 at home to run its point streak to five games (2-0-3). Reigning Calder Trophy winner Nathan McKinnon scored his first two goals of the season, defenseman Erik Johnson and Cody McLeod each recorded a tally and an assist and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves as the Avalanche improved to 2-1-2 at home. Colorado is unlikely to face former star Paul Stastny, who hasn’t played since Oct. 18 due to a shoulder injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Colorado), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (3-4-4): After a rough start, Varlamov has turned his season around. The 26-year-old Russian allowed seven goals in losing his first two decisions before yielding a total of 10 tallies while going 2-0-3 in his last five contests. Coach Patrick Roy, who knows a thing or two about elite goaltending, paid Varlamov a huge compliment. “He’s one of the best, if not the best, in the game right now,” Roy said.

ABOUT THE BLUES (5-3-1): Stastny has recorded a goal and three assists in four games with St. Louis, which signed him to a four-year, $28 million contract during the summer after the 28-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with Colorado. There’s a better chance of the Blues getting back captain David Backes, who has missed one contest due to a concussion but passed protocol and participated in Friday’s practice. “We’ll see how he feels (Saturday) morning and make the decision,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “It’s a fluid situation with him.”

OVERTIME

1. Colorado, which ranks second in the league in penalty-killing, has successfully extinguished its last 17 short-handed situations.

2. Blues RW T.J. Oshie is not expected to play due to a concussion suffered on Tuesday against Dallas.

3. The Avalanche are on the road for the second time in a stretch during which they play seven of nine at home.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Avalanche 3