Preview: Avalanche at Blues

The St. Louis Blues attempt to end their five-game homestand on a winning note when they host the Central Division-rival Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. St. Louis split the first four contests of its stretch at home, evening its mark with a 3-0 victory over league-leading Dallas on Saturday.

Jake Allen made 26 saves en route to his fourth shutout of the season, which matches his total from his rookie campaign in 2014-15. Colorado improved to 4-2-0 this month by beginning its three-game road trip Saturday with a 3-2 triumph in Nashville. Andreas Martinsen scored midway through the third period to snap a tie as the Avalanche went on to victory without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who missed his second straight game with a back injury but could return Sunday. The Blues won four of their five meetings with Colorado last season, including all three at home.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (13-16-1): Colorado received some unexpected offense Saturday to edge the Predators. Martinsen’s goal was his second in 14 NHL games while defensemen Francois Beauchemin and Nick Holden added rare tallies, with the former scoring for the first time since Nov. 12. Colorado hopes Jarome Iginla breaks out of his slump as the veteran has gone six games without a point and has scored one goal in his last 15 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (17-9-4): David Backes’ tally Saturday proved important in several ways. It extended the captain’s goal-scoring streak to three games and tied him for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time power-play goal list with Red Berenson (53). The goal also was Backes’ 26th career game-winner, pulling him even with Brad Boyes for ninth in club history.

OVERTIME

1. Allen, who is expected to start again Sunday, is tied with Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk for the league lead in shutouts.

2. Colorado C Matt Duchene, who leads the team in goals (15) and points (27), has not gone more than one game without landing on the scoresheet since enduring a three-game drought from Oct. 27-30.

3. St. Louis RW Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 11 of his team-high 17 goals at home.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Avalanche 2