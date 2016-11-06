Preview: Avalanche at Blues

Goals have not come easily of late for the Colorado Avalanche, who hope to break out when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Colorado has been limited to fewer than two goals in four of its last five games, including Saturday's 1-0 home triumph over Minnesota, and has netted more than three tallies only three times in its first 10 contests this season.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored the lone goal for the Avalanche on Saturday to end his seven-game drought while Calvin Pickard posted the team's second shutout of the campaign two days after it was blanked for the third time in 2016-17. St. Louis also has struggled offensively while scoring more than three goals only twice in its 12 games and two or fewer in eight of its last nine and six in a row - including Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Columbus, which netted a franchise-record 10 tallies in a victory over Montreal one night earlier. Vladimir Tarasenko scored his team-leading fifth goal at 4:17 of the extra session to end the Blues' two-game skid and halt his seven-game goalless stretch after netting four tallies in his first four contests of the season. St. Louis has enjoyed most of its success this campaign at home, where it is 4-1-1 and has allowed more than two goals just once.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (5-5-0): Jarome Iginla will grab sole possession of 19th place on the all-time list when he plays in his 1,485th career game on Sunday. The 39-year-old right wing, who will pass Rod Brind'Amour, also is three penalty minutes shy of becoming the ninth player in NHL history to record 1,000 and 600 goals. Mikko Rantanen, a 20-year-old right wing from Finland, recorded an assist Saturday for his first point in 14 career contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (6-4-2): Alex Steen notched an assist in his second straight game but remains one goal shy of 200 for his career. The 32-year-old left wing also is nine assists away from 300 and 10 points shy of the 500 plateau. Ryan Reaves, who has yet to record a point this season, needs two penalty minutes to hit the 600 mark after collecting seven in Saturday's victory.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues are 29-1-2 at home since the start of 2015-16 - including the playoffs - when allowing fewer than three goals.

2. Colorado C John Mitchell was in the lineup Saturday after clearing waivers earlier in the day.

3. St. Louis hasn't scored fewer than two goals in four consecutive home games since Oct. 24-Nov. 5, 2009.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Avalanche 3