Avalanche 4, Blues 0: Paul Stastny collected a goal and two assists and Semyon Varlamov secured his 40th victory to match coach Patrick Roy for the franchise single-season record as visiting Colorado cruised to its sixth straight win.

Rookie Nathan MacKinnon scored and set up a goal and Varlamov finished with 31 saves for the Avalanche, who moved five points behind first-place St. Louis and three up on Chicago in the Central Division. Ryan O‘Reilly and defenseman Nick Holden also tallied in the win.

Ryan Miller turned aside 25 shots as the Blues fell two points behind Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Bruins posted a 5-2 triumph over Philadelphia earlier on Saturday.

Varlamov highlighted his 13th career shutout and second of the season by stopping all 14 shots in the first period.

Stastny cleaned up a rebound of MacKinnon’s shot from above the left circle to open the scoring 1:14 into the second period. MacKinnon doubled the advantage over five minutes later after converting a long rebound following Jamie McGinn’s sharp shot from the right circle. Colorado claimed a 3-0 lead four minutes later after Holden alertly tapped home a loose puck on the doorstep.

GAME NOTEBOOK: MacKinnon’s goal was his 24th of the season - and first since March 18. ... St. Louis D Barret Jackman returned from a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury, but LW Alex Steen sat out with an upper-body ailment. Steen was ruled as doubtful for Sunday’s tilt versus Chicago, according to coach Ken Hitchcock. ... Miller fell to 1-4-3 in his career versus the Avalanche.