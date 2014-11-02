Blues still have shootout touch

ST. LOUIS -- When the St. Louis Blues were so successful in shootouts last year with a 9-3 record, one of the keys was the performance of right winger T.J. Oshie.

But when the Blues went to a shootout Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche, Oshie was not available -- missing his second consecutive game with concussion-like symptoms.

After left winger Alexander Steen shot and missed to begin the shootout, the Blues had to pick somebody to go next and gave the job to left winger Joakim Lindstrom, despite the fact he had converted only one of his five in career shootout attempts.

Lindstrom came through, scoring the only goal of the shootout, to give the Blues their fourth consecutive win, a 3-2 victory over the Avalanche.

“That’s on Kirk (Mueller, assistant coach),” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “He’s working with these guys after every practice and we have a little bit of a conversation and he kept bringing his name up saying he had the best numbers in the competition, so that’s why we put him in right away.”

Lindstrom might have had a little advantage in the shootout considering he played with Colorado early in the 2011-12 season and practiced against goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Blues

“I wasn’t too nervous, I was kind of comfortable being in that position,” Lindstrom said. “He’s so quick laterally, I figured I wanted to have a quick shot instead of trying to deke him, and I was successful today. I made a couple of shots against him in practice, but he’s a really good goaltender.”

Varlamov stopped a shot by right winger Vladimir Tarasenko in the third round of the shootout and the Blues got the win when Brian Elliott stopped the third Colorado shooter, center Ryan O‘Reilly, after already stopping left winger Gabriel Landeskog and center Matt Duchene.

“You don’t want to study too hard because you want to be able to react,” Elliott said of his shootout preparation. “Just read and react. They’re good. I played with them for a couple of months before and they practice it pretty much every day so it feels to get a win like that.”

Losing in that fashion, especially after coming back to tie the score, was frustrating for the Avalanche.

“We deserved better than that tonight,” Duchene said. “Varley played well and it’s disappointing to come out with only one point.”

The shootout win allowed the Blues to get two points on a night when they built a 2-0 lead on two goals by right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, only to give up that lead on power-play goals 2:54 apart by O‘Reilly and center Nathan MacKinnion.

“We didn’t want to win in a shootout, but we got it done,” Elliott said.

Stopping Tarasenko in the shootout was small consolation for Varlamov after giving up the two goals to him in regulation. He put the Blues ahead on a slap shot from the top of the circle 16:29 into the first period.

It remained a 1-0 game until Tarasenko scored again just 46 seconds into the third period, this time deflecting a shot by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo past Varlamov.

Tarasenko’s six goals are the most on the team, and he and left winger Jaden Schwartz, who has five, have combined to score 11 of St. Louis’ 24 goals this season, with nobody else scoring more than two in the team’s first 10 games.

Five of Tarasenko’s goals came in the Blues’ last three games.

Two minor penalties put the Blues on back-to-back power plays, and the Avalanche capitalized on both to tie the score and send the game to overtime.

“I liked the urgency we showed in the third period,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “We didn’t give up and kept going and scored two power play goals. I thought we had a few other chances. This is a team that plays well defensively and it’s hard to get our scoring chances.”

NOTES: Blues C Paul Stastny missed his first chance to play against his former team because of a shoulder injury suffered on Oct. 18 in just his fourth game after signing with St. Louis. The Blues next game against Colorado is on Dec. 13. Stastny had several of his former Colorado teammates over to his house on Friday night. ... C David Backes was back in the Blues lineup after missing only one game with concussion-like symptoms, suffered when he took a hard hit against Dallas on Tuesday night. ... The Avalanche return home to play Anaheim on Sunday night, beginning a three-game homestand, while the Blues next game will be on Monday night, when they start a quick two-game trip to New York with a game against the Rangers.