Schwartz sparks Blues’ win over Avalanche

ST. LOUIS -- Left winger Jaden Schwartz is keeping his vacation plans for the NHL All-Star break a secret.

It should hardly be a secret, however, about what Schwartz’s return from a broken right foot has meant to the recent success of the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Monday night improved their record to 7-0-1 in the eight games since Schwartz came back after the team had lost six of seven games, including an overtime loss, while he was injured.

Once again it was Schwartz leading the way with a goal and an assist. His power-play goal 32 seconds into the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and sent the Blues to the win, which allowed them to close out their pre-All Star game schedule.

“We finished off the right way for sure,” Schwartz said. “This is probably as good as it gets. We are playing really well, a good team game right now and it seems like we have a different hero every night. They are fun games to play in and it’s definitely a good feeling going into the break.”

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Blues

Schwartz does not want to be singled out for his role in the team’s success, despite the fact that the Blues have gone 28-8-7 when he has played this year and 1-5-1 when he has been out of the lineup.

“I don’t think into it really,” he said. “I just approach each game the same, make sure I am ready to go. You win and lose as a team but obviously when I am in I want to be doing my job and my part.”

Defenseman Barret Jackman thinks Schwartz, who now has 16 goals and 21 assists in 39 games, is being too modest.

“He really rounds out our lineup,” Jackman said. “His work ethic and his skill set is unbelievable. He’s a really underrated player. He’s a very valuable part of our team that maybe goes a little more unnoticed than most guys.”

Schwartz’s goal was followed by a goal by right winger T.J. Oshie in what coach Ken Hitchcock thought was the Blues’ best period of the season, outshooting Colorado 14-5.

Left winger Alexander Steen earned assists on both of those goals, extending his consecutive scoring streak to 10 games.

It would be easy to think the break might be coming at a bad time for the Blues considering how well they have been playing but Hitchcock disagrees.

”I thought our players did a really good job of keeping their focus these last two games,“ Hitchcock said. ”They really worked hard. I think there are a lot of really good lessons we’ve learned about keeping our focus and keeping our energy pointed in the right direction. It’s leading to wins and lots of scoring.

“For us to win, we have to pour a lot into it, a lot of physical labor has to go into the way we play. We need a break. What we do out of the break is going to be important because we play nine games in 15 days against significant opponents. We know the games are going to be important. We’ll get re-focused.”

The Avalanche have one more game to play before their break begins, and coach Patrick Roy is hoping for better results than they got against the Blues.

“The second period was the difference maker in the game,” Roy said. “I’d say they were probably the better team at the competition level. We knew it would be a good test, a good challenge, and I’ll give them (the Blues) credit. They played a good game.”

The Blues limited the Avalanche to just 18 shots on goal and their only goal came on a shot by center Matt Duchene that deflected off the skate of Blues center Paul Stastny.

“They’re a good team,” said right winger Jarome Iginla. “They outplayed us, there’s no question. Once they get the lead, they’re a good defensive club and they’re playing well right now.”

NOTES: The Blues are expected to address the future of G Martin Brodeur at some point during the All-Star break. His one-week leave of absence expired Monday. ... After being a healthy scratch for the previous two games, RW Dmitrij Jaskin returned to the Blues’ lineup in place of LW Joakim Lindstrom. ... D Zach Redmond was the only healthy scratch for the Avalanche. ... Monday night’s game was the fifth and final game of the season between St. Louis and Colorado and closed out a five-game trip for the Avalanche, who have one game remaining, at home Wednesday against the visiting Boston Bruins, before their break. ... The Blues don’t play again until Jan. 29, when they host the Nashville Predators.