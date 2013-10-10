Preview: Avalanche at Bruins

After finishing in the basement of the Western Conference last season, the Colorado Avalanche certainly have gotten out of the blocks with a flourish. With first-year coach Patrick Roy igniting a spark, the Avalanche vie for their fourth win in as many contests when they visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday. PA Parenteau is leading the way with three goals - including the game-winning tally in a 2-1 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.

While Colorado’s impressive start is surprising, it’s business as usual in Beantown as Boston posted its second straight win with a 4-1 triumph over Detroit. After finishing the 2012-13 season with a less-than-stellar power play (26th in the NHL), the Bruins scored twice with the man advantage on Saturday to best its Original Six rival. Captain Zdeno Chara and fellow defenseman Torey Krug were responsible for the power-play goals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (3-0-0): With his parents in attendance, top overall pick Nathan MacKinnon collected one of his four assists this season against Toronto to remain tied with linemates Parenteau and Jamie McGinn with four points. “I‘m loving every second of it,” the 18-year-old MacKinnon said of the NHL experience. “The traveling with the team, the way they treat the players is pretty special.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2-0-0): Tough guy Milan Lucic is contributing with his play in the offensive end as well as his muscle. Lucic, who sits two goals shy of 100 for his career, has registered a tally and set up two others while also lowering the boom with six hits. Tuukka Rask, who signed an eight-year deal in the summer, has stopped 57-of-59 shots this season.

OVERTIME

1. Although Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov has turned aside 88-of-91 shots while permitting just one goal per contest, veteran Jean-Sebastien Giguere will get the nod on Thursday.

2. Both teams have excelled on the penalty kill. The Avalanche have thwarted all eight of their opponents’ power plays, while the Bruins have killed off all seven opportunities.

3. Colorado posted a 1-0 victory over Boston in the teams’ last meeting exactly two years ago.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Avalanche 2