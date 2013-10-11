(Updated: Fixing Giguere’s career shutout total in first graph)

Avalanche 2, Bruins 0: Jean-Sebastien Giguere turned aside 39 shots for his 37th career shutout and Ryan O‘Reilly scored a power-play goal late in the first period as Colorado remained unbeaten while handing host Boston its first loss.

Matt Duchene collected an empty-net goal and added an assist for the Avalanche, who have won six straight road games against Boston - including a 1-0 victory in the teams’ last meeting exactly two years ago.

Tuukka Rask finished with 28 saves for the Bruins, who were shut out for the first time in 72 games.

Making his first start of the season, Giguere received some help from the posts on a pair of shots in the first period. The 36-year-old did the rest himself, stopping 29 shots over the final 40 minutes.

Colorado made Boston pay for David Krejci’s hooking penalty during the late stages of the first period. The Avalanche kept the puck in the offensive zone during the ensuing power play before defenseman Andre Benoit’s point shot was redirected by O‘Reilly in the high slot. Rask couldn’t adjust and the puck sailed under the crossbar with 40 seconds remaining in the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado denied all three of Boston’s power-play chances to remain perfect on the season (10-for-10) ... Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon, who was the top overall pick of the 2013 draft, was held off the scoresheet for the first time this campaign. ... Colorado LW Cody McLeod had two shots on goal while playing in his 400th career NHL game.